KPD: Man charged after officer punched in the face, choked in attack

One man was arrested after Knoxville Police Department said an officer was assaulted.

It happened just after 3:00 a.m. December 15 when officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 200 block of Patton Street.

Prior to that, KPD said an East District officer had responded to a vandalism in progress call at the same location. That officer made contact with a city service worker, who advised that the suspect was throwing rocks at vehicles passing by and actually struck a parked truck. The witness pointed out the suspect, who was walking in the roadway to the right of the sidewalk.

According to KPD, when an officer attempted to handcuff suspect Donald Laymance, the officer was assaulted.

Laymance is accused of pushing the officer to the ground, striking him in the face with a closed fist, then choking him to near unconsciousness.

Two service workers were able to pull Laymance off the officer moments before additional officers arrived and were able to secure the suspect.

The officer was transported to UT Medical Center where he was treated for several bruises to his face and multiple lacerations to his head. KPD said the officer did not sustain any serious injuries in the attack.

Laymance was charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication and Obstructing Highway/Passageway.

