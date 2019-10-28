KPD: Man dies after wreck on Parkside Drive

The Knoxville Police Department said a man died following a single-vehicle wreck on Parkside Drive on Monday, Oct. 28.

Investigators said they responded around 10:41 a.m. and found a single vehicle had left the roadway near Glade Drive, flipped and came to a rest after hitting another vehicle parked in a parking lot.

Preliminary reports said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Parkside Drive when it hit the curb in front of the Grayson Mini dealership, which sent it across Parkside Drive. The vehicle hit the curb on Parkside Drive and the driver was ejected.

Police identified the driver as a 63-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

