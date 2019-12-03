KPD: One hurt in stabbing at Knoxville McDonald's

Knoxville Police responded to a stabbing on Merchant Drive just before 7 p.m. Monday, according to a release.

Officers said a 22-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man was at McDonald's at 322 Merchant Drive to pick up a friend from work. When he shouted to get his friend's attention, 29-year-old Dustin Daultin believed the shouts were directed at him, and became angry.

Police said Daulton went into the restaurant and began behaving aggressively toward patrons, then walked back outside and physically assaulted the victim.

When the victim fought back, police said Daulton is accused of pulling out a knife and stabbing him.

KPD said Daulton left the scene but was located shortly after. Daulton was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.