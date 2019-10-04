KPD: One person dead following wreck

One person is dead following a car wreck on Friday, the Knoxville Police Department said.

KPD said officers responded to the 2300 block of Prosser Road for a single-vehicle accident at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling north on Prosser Road when it left the road, traveled up a small embankment and hit a pole.

The driver, a 39-year-old male, was taken to UT Medical Center where police said he was pronounced dead.

KPD has not released the identity of the victim yet.

