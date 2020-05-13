KPD: Pandemic likely pushing back installation of body cameras

The Knoxville Police Department said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted plans to rollout body cameras to officers this July.

At the beginning of the year, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced a proposal to equip Knoxville Police Department officers with body cameras.

The city released a full detailed report of the proposal at a city council meeting on January 28. Some of the cameras were set for rollout by July 1; however, the police department said the pandemic has delayed those plans.

A statement from a KPD spokesperson said the department "is making progress towards acquiring and outfitting officers with body-worn cameras." However, because of the pandemic, selecting a vendor and purchasing "necessary accessories to operate and install the body-worn camera system" has been difficult, which "has likely caused a delay in that rollout."

Members of the community have called for officer body cameras for some time. An August 2019 officer-involved shooting that left one person dead brought the issue to the forefront of the community conversation.

