KPD: Person hit, killed by train

The Knoxville Police Department said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train on Saturday.

Police said officers responded to Cedar Lane and Fennel Road for reports that a person had been hit by a train. Investigators located a deceased man under the train near the 5000 block of Fennel Road.

Police said, according to preliminary reports, the man was laying on the tracks at the time of the impact.

The incident is still under investigation.

