KPD: Serial rape suspect in custody, facing several charges

The Knoxville Police Department said a serial rape suspect is in custody.

KPD Officers with the department's Violence Reduction Team arrested 37-year-old Aaron Gray around 2:00 p.m. Saturday near the 100 block of N. Central Street and Jackson Avenue.

According to police, Gray is accused of committing numerous sexual assaults against multiple victims, both male and female in the Knoxville area dating back to the summer of 2019.

After an investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit, the Criminal Investigation Division and Homeless Outreach officers, Gray has been charged with nine felony counts.

According to a release, Gray is charged with the following:

-Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Felon in Possession of a Weapon and Aggravated Rape from an incident that occurred during the summer of 2019 involving a female victim

- Aggravated Assault and Attempted Aggravated Rape from an incident that occurred on or around April 24, 2020 involving a female victim

- Rape from an incident that occurred near the Greyhound bus station in February 2020 involving a female victim

- Attempted Aggravated Robbery and two counts of Aggravated Rape from an incident that occurred at the end of March near 418 N. Broadway involving a male victim

Gray is booked in the Knox County Detention Center. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming, according to police.

