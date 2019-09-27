KPD: Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery

The Knoxville Police Department arrested a man after responding to a reported bank robbery in progress Friday afternoon at 12:32 p.m.

KPD said officers responded to the First Tennessee Bank on Cumberland Avenue on September 27. Witnesses said the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Charles Beatty, gave a Post-it note to tellers demanding $1,000 in cash.

Witnesses also said Beatty said "this is a robbery" multiple times.

Police said there was no threat of physical violence and Beatty was taken into custody without incident and was charged with attempted robbery.

