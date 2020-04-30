KPD: Victim dies after shooting, no suspects in custody

The Knoxville Police Department said a male victim died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds Thursday evening.

The police department officers responded to a shooting victim in the 1200 block of Adcock Avenue around 6:15 p.m. where they found a male victim near the street in front of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there are no suspects in custody for the shooting at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.