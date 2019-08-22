KPD: Woman shot twice, taken to hospital

A woman was shot twice and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, the Knoxville Police Department said.

Officers responded to the Marathon on Brooks Ave. at around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting on August 22, according to a release.

Investigators said a woman was found in a vehicle at the scene and had been shot twice.

She was transported to UT with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police were still interviewing witnesses about the incident as of around 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.