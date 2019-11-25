Multiple Knoxville car break-ins prompts search for suspect by KPD

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are on the search for a man suspected of breaking into several vehicles in North Knoxville.

Reports show several vehicles in the area of Broadway and Adair were broken into on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The suspect reportedly stole credit cards as well as other items. The suspect then used the credit cards at Kroger and Food City over the next few days, according to KPD.

Surveillance video show the suspect at the grocery stores. KPD asks anyone with information to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.

