Knoxville Police said they located the guardian for a child found unaccompanied in North Knoxville Sunday afternoon.

According to a post on Facebook, officers found the child in the 4700 block of Schubert Road Sunday. At 4:13 p.m. KPD later said in an update that they found the guardian.

In the post, Knoxville Police said, "Guardian has been located. Thank you for helping to spread the word."