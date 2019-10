The Knoxville Police Department honored a fallen officer on Monday morning.

Knoxville police officer David Munson was killed six years ago on Oct. 28 in an off-duty motorcycle crash, KPD said.

"We continue to pray for his family, friends and colleagues as they reminisce about what a great man and Police Officer David was," KPD said on Facebook.

"Continue to rest in peace Officer David Munson ID#2123."

