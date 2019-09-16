KPD investigates SUV vs. Motorcycle crash

According to a release from the Knoxville Police Department, two people were hospitalized after a motorcycle collided with an SUV Monday evening.

Just after 7 p.m. officers responded to Asheville Highway at the intersection of Governor John Sevier Highway.

Investigators at the scene found that a motorcyclist traveling west on Asheville Highway reportedly ran a red light and collided with the driver's side of the SUV.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital but appeared to have less serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.