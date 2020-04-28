Two found dead in Knoxville double homicide; no suspects in custody

Knoxville police said an investigation is underway after two people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds just after midnight Tuesday morning.

According to KPD, officers were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of E. 5th Ave. At the scene they found one male victim lying in the street.

A second female victim was found inside a home on 5th Ave.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

