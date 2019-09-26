KPD investigates two Wednesday night shootings

The Knoxville Police Departement said they are investigating two shootings that happened Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the first incident just before 9 p.m., when a 16-year-old female was found at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right bicep.

Witnesses stated the shooting occurred somewhere on E. 5th Avenue. There were no further details provided and the shooting is now under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Officers responded to the second incident at 11 p.m., when officers found a 51-year-old male who was allegedly assaulted and shot at in Montgomery Village.

The victim stated he was confronted by four males, who allegedly attacked him with repeated hits and kicks.

Upon fleeing the scene, the suspects allegedly fired shots at the victim. The victim was not hit by the gunfire, but was suffering facial injuries from the alleged attack.

No suspects are in custody and that incident is also under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.

