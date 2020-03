The Knoxville Police Department launched an investigation after a body was reportedly found on Fair Drive Wednesday morning.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Fair Drive where an adult male was found dead in front of a residence at around 8 a.m.

KPD said foul play is not suspected.

The body was transported to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further examination.

