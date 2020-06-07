KPD investigating after shooting victim found in wrecked vehicle at Knoxville motel

Knoxville police said they are investigating after a shooting victim was found in a wrecked vehicle Sunday morning.

KPD officers received reports that a person had been shot in a vehicle in the Red Roof Inn parking lot on Kirby Road around 4:20 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a man in a car that had wrecked into at least two vehicles in the motel parking lot.

Police said the victim suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found at least six vehicles were hit by the victim's vehicle in the parking lot following the shooting.

Police do not believe the shooting was random in nature.

KPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

