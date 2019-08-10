KPD investigating armed robbery, attempted carjackings in the Fort Sanders area

The Knoxville Police Department says officers responded to a reported shooting on Cumberland Avenue Saturday night.

Officers discovered multiple people were injured after being shot with what appeared to be a BB gun.

The suspects were reportedly driving a gold Honda Accord that officers determined was stolen from a business on Elm Street.

An hour after the police responded to the incident, officers received calls of an armed robbery in a parking lot at Poplar Street and Cumberland Avenue.

A witness told police that multiple suspects armed with handguns stole from him as he entered his vehicle.

According to reports, the suspects fled the scene on foot. While police were investigating the robbery they received reports of three carjackings on Laurel Avenue.

KPD says when officers began a pursuit of the suspect when they arrived on the scene. The suspect was described as a black male juvenile, wearing shorts, a black backpack and no shirt.

One suspect was located and arrested on the corner of Laurel Avenue and 17th Street, according to reports.

Police say they are still attempting to identify the other suspects involved.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

This is a developing story.

