KPD investigating deadly crash, shooting in East Knoxville

Knoxville police said one woman is dead after an crash and shooting in East Knoxville Saturday evening.

KPD officers were dispatched to a wreck into a building around 10:14 p.m. on the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

When officers arrived they discovered a 36-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her legs. Police said the woman was removed from the crashed vehicle by firefighters.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where officials said she was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, witnesses said the vehicle drove from south on Chestnut before she crashed into the building. Witnesses also told police gunshots were heard from the area where the vehicle was before the crash.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

