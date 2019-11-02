KPD investigating death of 42-year-old man

Knoxville police are investigating the death 42-year-old man and on the search for the suspect involved.

KPD officers responded to the 900 block of Piney Grove Church Road for a reported shooting around 9:40 p.m Friday night.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene they found a 42-year-old man being attended to by EMS crews for head trauma.

The victim was taken to UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police they heard 3 to 5 gunshots and saw a car leaving the scene, according to reports. After investigating the crime scene, officials said the victim could have possibly been hit by the car as it was fleeing the scene. The car is believed to be a silver 2012 Ford Fusion driven by a white male, according to KPD.

Police said the circumstances of the incident are unknown. The KPD Violent Crimes Unit's investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knoxville Police Department Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

