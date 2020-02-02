KPD investigating early Saturday morning shooting, two people injured

KPD responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of Hillside Avenue on Saturday at 3:04 a.m.

The 25-year-old victim was transported to the UT Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

"While at the UT Medical Center, officers were advised that a second victim from the same incident, a 34-year-old male, was being treated for minor injuries from a gunshot wound to his lower back," according to the Knoxville Police Department.

According to police, witnesses said a suspect in a vehicle fired shots at the victims while driving along Hillside Avenue.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated

