Knoxville woman seriously injured after hit-and-run crash

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run that left one woman hospitalized.

Police said a Joyride golf cart was traveling westbound on Hill Avenue around 12:42 a.m. Saturday, when an unidentified vehicle struck the rear of the golf cart and fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is reportedly a blue or dark-colored four-door sedan with visible front end damage.

The driver of the golf cart was a 51-year-old woman who was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with severe injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 865-215-7370 or the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

