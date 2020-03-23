Knoxville woman seriously injured after hit-and-run crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run that left one woman hospitalized.
Police said a Joyride golf cart was traveling westbound on Hill Avenue around 12:42 a.m. Saturday, when an unidentified vehicle struck the rear of the golf cart and fled the scene.
The suspect vehicle is reportedly a blue or dark-colored four-door sedan with visible front end damage.
The driver of the golf cart was a 51-year-old woman who was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with severe injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 865-215-7370 or the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.
