KPD searching for suspect after shooting in North Knoxville

Knoxville Police are investigating a non-life threatening shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Schubert Road where one man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

KPD says the suspect was possibly driving a white vehicle.

KPD's Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the shooting.

