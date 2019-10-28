KPD investigating after vehicle shot at

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was reportedly shot at over the weekend.

Police said at around 3:38 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, officers responded to the 6700 block of Ellesmere Drive for multiple shots fired. Crews investigated and found the victim, a 29-year-old woman at her residence.

The woman, who was unharmed, told investigators that she was going home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at her vehicle while she was driving on Wexford Lane. Officers observed bullet holes in the vehicle and found multiple shell casings in the area.

The incident is currently being investigated.

