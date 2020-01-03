KPD issues nearly 300 traffic citations during New Year holiday

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said they were pleased to announce the roads remained safe throughout the New Year's holiday.

KPD officials said there were no fatal accidents and crashes with injuries were kept to a minimum.

Officers said they worked hard sunup to sundown to prevent all reckless and intoxicated driving.

The following numbers are from the New Year's Eve traffic report, from 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1:

Citations: 275

Arrests: 82

DUIs: 7

Crashes: 27

Warning Citations: 113

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

