KPD responds to loud party call, but it's just the Vols

Knoxville police were on the scene of a loud party in South Knoxville, but it was just Vol Nation cheering on the team as they took on South Carolina.

KPD jokingly posted on Facebook that they responded to a loud party call Saturday night. The post featured video of Neyland Stadium where fans cheers were heard miles away.

Tennessee fans were extra loud as the Vols beat South Carolina by 20 points.

In a seperate post, KPD posted a video of fans singing Rocky Top sou loudly they could be heard across the Tennessee River.

The Vols beat South Carolina 41-21.

