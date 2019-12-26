KPD searching for Christmas Eve burglar

Knoxville Police are asking for the public to help them identify a burglary suspect.

In a tweet, KPD said the suspect burglarized a Service Station Maintenance at 1500 Cline Street on Christmas Eve.

Police say it happened sometime between 3:45 and 5 a.m.

KPD said the suspect is accused of stealing various items from the business as well as a blue 2004 Dodge Ram and a white 2007 Ford 15V.

The suspect is described by police as an older white male with a thin to medium build, approximately 5’9” with a short haircut.

Police say anyone who recognizes the person seen on camera or has any information regarding the burglary to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.