KPD looking for suspect accused in Beasley Farm vandalism

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a vandalism call at the Beardsley Community Farm.

Police said a woman told officers an unknown suspect spray painted the building and parking lot on Jan. 24. The suspect also reportedly knocked over all the signs and threw trash around the parking lot.

The woman said the incident happened overnight.

Police have not identified the suspect or made any arrests.

