The Knoxville Police Departement is asking for the public's help to identify a woman.

Police said she is suspected of stealing from Mast General Store on Gay Street.

The suspect is described as a white woman, approximately 60-years-old.

No information about what items she may have stolen was released.

Anyone with information concerning her identity should call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.