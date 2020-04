The Knoxville Police Department is asking for your help to identify the person suspected of stealing catalytic converters.

According to police, the car parts were taken from Budget rental trucks located in a parking lot on Centerline Drive.

Investigators said the suspect's vehicle was captured on video. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or those involved should Call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.