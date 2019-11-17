KPD officer 'back and better than ever' one year after attack

One year ago Knoxville Police officer B.K. Hardin wad violently and randomly attacked while directing traffic after a University of Tennessee football game.

The Knoxville Police Department celebrated Hardin's recovery and return in a post of Facebook, saying Hardin is "back, better than ever, and faithfully working every day to make his community a better place."

While Hardin was directing traffic a male suspect ran up from behind and struck Hardin with a hammer or tire iron. The suspect then fled the scene.

The officer's suffered a concussion and bleeding on the brain that required him to have immediate emergency surgery.

After one year, investigators have no suspects in the attack.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

