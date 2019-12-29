KPD officer hospitalized, 5 people arrested after assault at Knoxville apartment

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said an off-duty officer was hospitalized after he was assaulted by a group of people Friday.

KPD officials said around 12:49 a.m. officer Stefan Muresan, who is employed as the courtesy officer at the Aventine Northshore Apartments, responded to a loud party in the pool area.

Muresan said he was surrounded and assaulted by at least four people after he approached the intoxicated group at the pool.

Police responded to the scene around 1:05 a.m. and said they found Muresan with serious injuries to his face and head. Muresan was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was released Friday morning.

Zachary Aeschlimann, 24 and Hayden Wells, 25, fled the scene before police arrived, according to reports. Police said the two were arrested and charged with aggravated assault Friday afternoon.

Three other people were arrested immediately following the incident, according to KPD. Laura Peterson, 23, was charged with public intoxication and simple assault. Caroline Dyer, 20, was charged with underage drinking, public intoxication and simple assault. Emily Weaver, 23, was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

KPD officials said an investigation is now underway by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

