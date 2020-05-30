KPD officer involved in crash on Kingston Pike

A Knoxville Police Department officer was involved in a vehicle crash Saturday evening.

WVLT's Amanda Hara was at the scene at Kingston Pike and Northshore Drive around 6:30 p.m. and spoke with the officer involved.

The unidentified officer said he's doing well despite taking the brunt of the crash.

It's unclear how many other vehicles were involved or what caused the incident.

