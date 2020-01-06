KPD searching for suspect in armed pawn shop robbery

Knoxville police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a pawn shop on Jan. 2.

Records from the Knoxville Police Department show officers responded to a reported robbery at a Knoxville pawn shop on the 2100 block of Magnolia Ave.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the store manager who said a black man reportedly came into the store with a black, semi-automatic handgun.

Police said the man pulled the gun from his jacket and racked the slide. The suspect then told the manager "you have 30 seconds to fill the bag," then fled the scene, according to reports.

Employees told police the suspect brought his own black plastic bag inside the store. According to police, the manager said the suspect looked like the same person who robbed the store weeks before.

According to reports, the suspect stole over $1,856 during the robbery.

Officials said the suspect wore a brown jacket, beige pants, black gloves, red or orange baseball cap and a black bandana.

The incident is under investigation.

