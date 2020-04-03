KPD outlines enforcement of Executive Order 23

The Knoxville Police Department says that they will continue to "educate businesses regarding the mandates of the Order and the community regarding essential vs. non-essential travel" in their efforts to enforce Order 23.

"We also continue to request the community to remain vigilant in their individual efforts and responsibility in reducing the spread of COVID-19 to family, friends and the greater Knoxville community," said KPD in a press release.

The department explained that its preferred option is to educate people and that they believe compliance will follow.

They also stated that if that is not successful they will implement more enforcement through either city citations or misdemeanor citations.

