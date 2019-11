The 10-year challenge has taken over social media and the Knoxville Police Department decided to join in on the fun.

In a post on Facebook, KPD reflected on their past ten years of service.

"In the past 10 years, we’ve changed our patch, our cars and our leadership," the post read. "But we’re still the same caring, compassionate, crime fighting group of men and women we’ve always been."

