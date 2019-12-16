Knoxville Police Department recognizes six officers, one unit

The Knoxville Police Department and Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero held the 2019 Employee of the Month news conference Monday, December 16.

Knoxville Police Department awards commendations to six employees and one unit / Source: (Knoxville Police Department)

The awards included Employee of the Month, Unit Commendation, Lifesaving Award and Officers of the Month.

Jackie Roberts, case coordinator for the Family Justice Center, was recognized as the July employee of the month.

A release said Roberts was awarded for showing great initiative and follow through to provide better service for those in need in the community.

The Organized Crime Unit was awarded a Unit Commendation for exemplary work throughout September in removing repeat violent offenders from Knoxville.

Officer Drew Winstead was awarded with the Lifesaving Award for his quick action on October 30th by saving a choking man.

Officers Charles Roach, J.D. Sisk, Jonathan Harris and Tanner Sise were all awarded October Officers of the month for their collaborative work in identifying, locating and apprehending a suspect involved in over 15 burglaries and one vehicle theft in downtown Knoxville.

Mayor Rogero and KPD thanked all the officers and unit for all of their hard work each day.

