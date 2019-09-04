KPD made more than 100 arrests over Labor Day weekend

The Knoxville Police Department released the results from its Labor Day weekend traffic enforcement Wednesday, detailing all the traffic incidents officers responded to during that time.

Officers wrote over 700 citations and made over 100 arrests during the holiday weekend.

"Our officers worked very hard saturating the roadways within the city to prevent serious crashes due to impaired, distracted and reckless drivers during the 2019 Labor Day Weekend," KPD officials said in a release. "Unfortunately, we had one fatal crash that occurred during this enforcement period."

From Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2 KPD reported the following:

Citations: 731

Arrests: 115

DUI Arrests: 7

Crashes: 59 (1 fatal)

Written Warnings: 142

Motorist Assists: 20

