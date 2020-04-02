KPD reports slight drop in calls for service

Knoxville Police Department's calls for service has seen a small drop-off throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the most recent crime report compiled by KPD's Crime Analysis Unit, from March 23-29 there was a 19-percent drop in overall reported crime compared to that same seven-day stretch in 2019. KPD also noted that there was a three-percent drop in overall reported crime over the last 28 days (March 2-29) from those same dates in 2019.

KPD communications manager Scott Erland said in an email to WVLT that the same report shows the department is seeing a steep drop in property crimes like vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles. Erland says there's been an increase in crimes against people, like assaults.

Erland says it's not clear whether these trends are tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

"It probably goes without saying that crime can be cyclical and unpredictable by its nature, and that the link between what is happening and why it is happening is not always clear. I think it is too early for us to make any direct correlation between the effect of COVID-19 on crime," said Erland.

