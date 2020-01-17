Suspect at large after shooting at Knoxville pawn shop

According to officials with the Knoxville Police Department crews responded to a reported shooting at a pawn shop on the 2100 block of East Magnolia Avenue on Friday.

Investigators said a suspect shot a security guard in the leg. The security guard suffered non-life threatening injuries. The victim, a 50-year-old man, was transported to UT Medical Center.

KPD said the suspect is not in custody. The suspect is described as a man, 5'10", wearing a tan hooded jacket and a red ball cap.

The investigation is ongoing.

