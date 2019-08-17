KPD responds to East Knoxville shooting, dispatch confirms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Knoxville police responded to a shooting on MLK Avenue at the corner of Chestnut Street early Saturday morning.
Dispatch confirmed that there was at least one victim as a result of the shooting.
A dispatcher said the call came in around 3:29 a.m. and officers responded to the scene.
A WVLT News crew on scene saw detectives in an empty parking lot at K's Market. It appeared a glass window had been shattered as a result of the shooting.
It is unclear what the condition of the victim is.
This is a developing story that WVLT News will continue to update.