KPD responds to East Knoxville shooting, dispatch confirms

Knoxville police responded to a shooting on MLK Avenue at the corner of Chestnut Street early Saturday morning.

Dispatch confirmed that there was at least one victim as a result of the shooting.

A dispatcher said the call came in around 3:29 a.m. and officers responded to the scene.

A WVLT News crew on scene saw detectives in an empty parking lot at K's Market. It appeared a glass window had been shattered as a result of the shooting.

It is unclear what the condition of the victim is.

This is a developing story that WVLT News will continue to update.