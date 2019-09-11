KPD: Man killed in East Knoxville shooting

According to Knoxville Police, one person was killed in a suspected drive-by shooting on September 10. / Source: (Knoxville Police Department)
Updated: Wed 7:20 AM, Sep 11, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after KPD officers responded to a shooting Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Selma Avenue. The call came in around 8:11 p.m.

EMS found a 21-year-old male victim who was pronounced dead on the scene. KPD says he had a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers found shell casings in the roadway, suggesting the incident was the result of a drive-by shooting.

No suspects are currently in custody. An active homicide investigation is now underway.

