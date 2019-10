The Knoxville Police Department said they responded to two burglaries at two Dollar Tree locations Saturday night.

According to police, back doors had been pried open and safes had been cut open at both 252 Morrell Road and 8909 Town and Country Circle.

Officials said they are searching for a single suspect in the break-ins, but did not release a description.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.