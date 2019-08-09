Chick-Fil-A workers directing traffic 'extremely dangerous,' not legal, says KPD

A Chick-Fil-A employee seen in the street with a stop sign raised safety concerns Friday, August 9.

WVLT News captured footage of a Chick-Fil-A employee with no safety vest standing in Kingston Pike directing traffic near the Homberg Drive location.

Scott Erland, a spokesperson with the Knoxville Police Department said, "Not only is it unwise and extremely dangerous for people to do this for themselves and those on the road, but it is unlawful. Per city ordinance, only a uniformed officer is allowed to stop traffic."

Cole Keck, a manager at Chick-Fil-A, told WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara that Knoxville Police Department officers received a complaint earlier in the day and visited the restaurant.

Keck said officers told employees they were not allowed to direct traffic along Kingston Pike, but were allowed to help direct traffic from restaurant property.

Keck said workers were trying to regulate traffic and reduce the risk of wrecks, citing previous problems with customers attempting to turn left out of the establishment and on to Kingston Pike.

The county recently approved a new exit from the restaurant's drive-through and work was already underway, according to Keck.

