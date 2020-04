The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a vacant home.

Investigators said the break-in happened on April 16 around 2:30 p.m. at a home in South Knoxville near the former Kerns Bakery.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.