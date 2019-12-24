KPD searching for 13-year-old runaway

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teen they believe may have run away from home.

13-year-old Deontae Peak was last seen leaving a home on E. Oldham Avenue at around 6:15 a.m. on December 23 without permission. Police say he was seen getting into a silver Jeep.

Peak is described as a black male approximately 5’6” and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Peak should call 911, or call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 with information that could help police find him.

