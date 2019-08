Do you recognize this woman? Knoxville Police said she's a suspect in a theft.

According to a Tweet from KPD, the woman is suspected of stealing from Ulta Beauty on Papermill Drive.

No information was released about what she is suspected of stealing.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity should contact KPD's Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.