KPD searching for missing teen

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing teenager.

Investigators are searching for 17-year-old Brandon McClain. He was last seen traveling on foot on December 5 at Cecil Avenue and Broadway Street at 8:15 p.m.

KPD described McClain as a black male, about 6'0" and weighs 160 pounds. The teen has black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his forehead.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 865-215-7212. KPD said if you see him call 911.

