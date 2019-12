The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify an alleged bank robber.

Police said a man went into the Tennessee State Bank on Chapman Highway at around 5 p.m. on December 31. Investigators said he handed the teller a letter and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators said he is not believed to be armed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 865-215-7212.

